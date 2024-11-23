Despite Nic McClain’s 26 points, cold-shooting Eastern Washington falls to Cal Baptist

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Nic McClain scored 26 points, but the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome poor shooting in a 79-68 nonconference loss to Cal Baptist on Saturday.

McClain added seven rebounds and six assists for the Eagles (1-5). While McClain shot 9 of 18 from the floor, his teammates managed just 13 of 36.

Sebastian Hartmann had 13 points, and Andrew Cook 10 for EWU.

Dominique Daniels Jr. and Martel Williams scored 15 points apiece for the Lancers (4-2).