Jay Leno shares health update after nasty 60-foot fall down hill

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Jay Leno is sharing a health update with fans following a nasty 60-foot fall down a hill in Pennsylvania that left him heavily bruised and with a broken wrist.

The comedian and former “Tonight Show” host, 74, was hosting the inaugural amfAR Las Vegas benefit event on Friday, when he assured attendees that he’s “feeling good,” People reports.

“I’ve got a broken wrist but I’m all right,” he told reporters on the red carpet, where his facial bruising appeared to be covered with makeup.

Leno made headlines earlier this week when he was seen wearing an eye patch and a brace on his wrist. While speaking with the media on Tuesday, he explained that he’d plummeted down a hill while walking to a restaurant outside Pittsburgh last weekend.

“To get to it, I didn’t have a car, so you had to walk about a mile and a half around,” he told TMZ of his decision to attempt to take a shortcut down a hill. “I said, ‘Well, the hill doesn’t look that steep. It’s about 60-70 feet. Let me see if I can go down the hill.’”

Leno ultimately rolled down the incline and hit his head on a rock, leaving the left side of his face black-and-blue and his eye swollen shut.

Despite the accident, Leno said he still performed his scheduled comedy show later that night and only went to the hospital after returning home to L.A.

“The show must go on,” he told TMZ.

The injuries he sustained in the fall are just the latest from a string of accidents in recent years, starting with third-degree burns on his face from a garage fire in November 2022. He had to spend several days at the Grossman Burn Center where he received skin grafts.

Just two months later, he revealed that he’d fallen from his motorcycle and broken multiple bones, including his collarbone and two ribs.