Renter-friendly design ideas to make your place pop

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

You have moved into your new home or apartment, and now you want to decorate. There is just one problem: You are living in a rental residence.

But while renters are typically prevented from altering a rental property, there are number of ways to “spice up your space” without upsetting your landlord or in the case of a dormitory, getting into trouble with your dorm mates or school.

Here are my top 10 design tips for renters:

Organize, organize, organize! If not provided with sufficient closet or pantry space, improvise! A great designer hack is to use a spice rack for toiletries or office supplies.

Shelf it! Shelves allow you to display collectibles and décor items in a creative way. Look for “no nail” shelves, such as those that can be placed using a sturdy adhesive.

Get creative with wall stickers. Wall stickers are a wonderful and innovative alternative to wallpaper.

Utilize a bookcase. Bookcases can be used to display both books and accessories.

Utilize mirrors. Mirrors help open a space and they are often a less expensive alternative to art.

Bring in toss pillows and throws. These are great “portable” décor items that can move from room to room and be rotated season to season.

Create a fun gallery wall. Gallery walls allow for a lot of creativity. Use this as an opportunity to blend different sized frames together and even include mirrors.

Experiment with textiles. Consider a textured wall hanging or tapestry instead of traditional artwork.

Frame vintage posters or black and white photographs.

Add greenery such as trees and plants. This element helps make a space feel lived in and cozy.