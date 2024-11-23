Stephen Behil’s hot shooting carries Whitworth men’s basketball past Caltech

PASADENA, Calif. – Stephen Behil scored 16 points as the Whitworth men’s basketball team rolled to an 87-44 victory over Caltech in a nonconference game on Saturday.

The Pirates (4-0) jumped to a 21-4 lead against the Beavers (0-4), sparked by Behil, who hit three 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds in the game’s opening six minutes.

Garrett Long added 11 points and three steals for Whitworth.

Women

Keely Maves scored a season-high 20 points to lead Whitworth to a 63-41 win over Caltech in a nonconference game.

The Pirates (3-1) never trailed against the Beavers (3-1).