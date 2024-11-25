House fire kills two people near Coeur d’Alene

A house fire killed two people near Coeur d’Alene Sunday night, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

911 callers reported sounds of an explosion on the 8600 block of West Carnie Road around 7:30 p.m., the release said. When Kootenai County deputies arrived , the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished several hours later, firefighters found two people dead in the rubble, the release said. The Idaho State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The identities of the victims have not been released.