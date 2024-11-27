Confederated Tribes of Colville Reservation to receive federal disaster assistance for wildfire recovery

An aerial view of the Swawilla Fire on July 21 north of Lake Roosevelt. (Northern Rockies Incident Management Team)

The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation will receive federal assistance to help recovery efforts from a pair of wildfires that burned more than 57,000 acres this summer.

President Joe Biden approved a disaster relief request Wednesday from the tribal nation and Washington’s congressional delegation, opening the door to FEMA assistance in the rebuilding process.

The Swawilla and Bridge Creek fires, which started within a day of each other in July, destroyed “critical infrastructure and cultural resources, causing significant disruptions to the Tribe’s daily life,” the tribe wrote in its request for assistance.

“Over 57,000 acres of land were burned, including rangeland and agricultural areas vital for traditional foods and traditional medicinal plants, posing long-term threats to Tribal food security, health, and cultural practices,” the request states.

The tribe said more than 60 culturally significant tribal sites were also destroyed by the fires.

Jarred-Michael Erickson, chairman of the Colville Business Council, said tribal members and the federal government are still in the early stages of assessing total damages. Many buildings in and around the town of Keller were damaged, including the Keller Community Center, the post office, library, housing units and the San Poil Valley Community Health Center.

“We’re appreciative of the declaration,” Erickson said. “It’s unfortunate that these disasters happen, but we’re working through it.”

Longtime FEMA employee Yolanda Jackson will serve as the coordinating officer for the assistance, according to a release from the agency.