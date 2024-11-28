12-year-old drives 160 miles across Washington mountains, then tries to outrun police

Tri-City Herald staff report

A 12-year-old drove 161 miles across the Cascade Mountains to Eastern Washington before he was spotted by deputies and led them on a chase.

Police in Issaquah, Washington, notified the Grant County Sheriff’s Office that the boy had stolen his grandfather’s car and might be headed to Moses Lake.

Deputies spotted the stolen car parked on the curb on the 900 block of Lowry Street in Moses Lake about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The boy led deputies on a short chase that ended when a deputy used a PIT – or precision immobilization technique – maneuver, causing the 12-year-old to lose control and stop the car when it abruptly turned sideways.

Nobody was hurt and vehicle damages were minimal, according to the sheriff’s office.

The boy was arrested and taken to the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and felony eluding.