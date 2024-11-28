Beware of scam messages pretending to come from the Washington Office of the Secretary of State

From staff reports

Local businesses may receive fraudulent notices appearing to come from a state agency. Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs is warning state residents not to trust these scam communications.

The fake notices appear to target business owners – prompting them to register or verify their business, complete annual filings or collect money for delinquency. The funds solicited have typically far exceeded the state’s fee schedule.

Phone solicitations are specifically targeting Latino business owners, threatening fines and jail if they do not file immediately, trying to elicit a $200 payment.

“Washington businesses are a foundational aspect of our state and critical to our economy’s health,” Hobbs said in a statement. “Business owners deserve to feel protected and equipped with information to deny malicious attempts on their franchise.”

Washington’s Office of the Secretary of State oversees management of state elections and registration of corporations and charities, among other duties.

Business owners who receive these fraudulent communications can report the incident at atg.wa.gov/file-complaint.