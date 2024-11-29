Police responded to bomb threat at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s home on Thanksgiving morning

By Julia Wick Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles police officers responded to a spurious bomb threat at former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Brentwood mansion on Thanksgiving morning before giving the all clear.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department was not able to confirm that the department responded to Schwarzenegger’s house but said there was a call regarding a suspicious package at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning on the same block of the tiny Brentwood Neighborhood where the former Mr. Universe lives.

“It was determined there was no evidence of any explosives,” LAPD Officer Kevin Terzes said of the police response. The bomb threat was first reported by TMZ, who characterized it as a “swatting” incident.

Terzes was not able to provide any information about who placed the call. Schwarzenegger’s spokesperson declined to comment.

Schwarzenegger was at the gym during the entire situation, according to someone with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The movie star and former governor has long lived in Brentwood and made headlines last year when he took it upon himself to repair some potholes in the neighborhood – an action that was not sanctioned by the city, who countered that at least one of the now-filled potholes was a service trench meant to be used for permitted work by Southern California Gas Co.

He was elected governor in 2003 following the recall of then-Gov. Gray Davis, serving two terms and at times commuting by private jet from Sacramento to Brentwood.