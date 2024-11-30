Historic Looff Carrousel may sing a new tune as repairs planned for band organ

The iconic band organ in the center of the Looff Carrousel awaits its rebirth on Wednesday at Riverfront Park. A digital transformation is underway to restore the organ. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

Growing up in Spokane means fond memories riding the Looff Carrousel. But the original music of the iconic Spokane ride has been missing from childhoods of the last 40 years.

In the center of all the animals moving up and down sits a band organ older than the Carrousel itself. Meant to mimic a 60-peice orchestra, retired Looff Carrousel caretaker Bette Largent remembers being enraptured by the booming sound as a child.

“For me, that’s why I fell in love with the Carrousel as a child. It was the music,” she said.

The 1909 Looff Carrousel was originally placed in Natatorium Park, which was adjacent to the Spokane River in the West Central neighborhood. After the amusement park closed, it was moved to Riverfront Park in 1975. It has stayed in that spot for the past 50 years.

The band organ has not been regularly played since the late 1980s when it was determined the organ would irreparably break if it continued to be used. The organ, which was made in Germany before 1900, has since sat silent while other music is played during carrousel rides.

According to Largent, repairs on the organ will soon be underway, and she plans to introduce the music to a whole new generation of Spokane kids.

“For older ones like me who remember the sound, it will be very meaningful. To the younger generation, I think they will just be blown away. We have generations that have not ever heard it like I did – my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren,” she said.

Historically, the organ worked by reading paper rolls that instructed the machine what to play. Small holes in the paper caused the tubes of the organ to open or close. Once renovated, this process will be digitized. Paper rolls will be converted to digital music files, and a computer will tell the organ what to play. Despite this modern process, the music still will be played by the band organ.

“It is just an easier way of operating a band organ and still get the original sound,” Largent said.

Spokane Parks and Recreation spokesperson Fianna Dickson said the city will work with Largent to establish a gift agreement to pay for the project.

“We are supportive of continued preservation of the historic Carrousel, and the digitization of the organ music would be a welcomed addition,” Dickson said in a statement.

According to Largent, repairs and digitization will cost approximately $15,000. She does not know how long the project might take but said she plans to get it done “before I pass away.”

“We’ve been working on the band organ since the late ‘90s. We thought we were going to get it done a few years ago, but the pandemic happened,” said Largent, who is 78. “I’m getting older, so I think we better just get it done.”