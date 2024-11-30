The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8 a.m.: F1: Qatar Grand Prix ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

3 p.m.: Boston at Cleveland NBATV

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati CBS

10 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Jets Fox 28

1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Baltimore CBS

5:20 p.m.: San Francisco at Buffalo NBC

Golf

4 a.m.: LPGA: Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana Golf

Soccer, men

5:30 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea USA

8 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City vs. Liverpool USA

9 a.m.: Serie A: Inter vs. Fiorentina CBS Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

8 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Jets 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Buffalo 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

5:05 p.m.: Portland at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change