On the Air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8 a.m.: F1: Qatar Grand Prix ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
3 p.m.: Boston at Cleveland NBATV
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati CBS
10 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Jets Fox 28
1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Baltimore CBS
5:20 p.m.: San Francisco at Buffalo NBC
Golf
4 a.m.: LPGA: Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana Golf
Soccer, men
5:30 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea USA
8 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City vs. Liverpool USA
9 a.m.: Serie A: Inter vs. Fiorentina CBS Sports
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
8 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Jets 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Buffalo 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
5:05 p.m.: Portland at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change