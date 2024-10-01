50 years ago in Expo history: An installation highlighting the darkness of the Vietnam War had to move away from the fair

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Protesters agreed to move a display – a “tiger cage” – away from a sidewalk bordering Expo ’74.

A local committee sponsored by the International Week of Concern for Indochina had built a cage that resembled a kind of prison cell used in South Vietnam. They installed it near the Expo’s Red Gate, but they said Expo officials asked them to move it across the street because no demonstrations were allowed in or near Expo.

The group reluctantly moved the cage “rather than create an issue.”

Expo officials later denied that they had made any such demand.

In other Expo news, a survey of fairgoers showed that the United States Pavilion was the favorite, followed by the Soviet Pavilion and the Australia Pavilion.

Most fairgoers said they dined on site, and most rated the food as “above average.”

From 100 years ago: George Murray, a federal Prohibition agent, was in critical condition after a gunfight with rum-runners near Curlew.

Murray and another agent attempted to stop a car full of bootleggers, who opened fire. The agents shot back, wounding a Republic rancher, believed to be one of the men in the car. Murray was shot in the chest.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1868: “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott is published in America by Roberts Brothers of Boston.

1989: U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell at 52 becomes the youngest and the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation’s highest military position. Powell died in 2021 at 84.