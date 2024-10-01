Eastern Washington University warns of ‘date rape drugs’ circulating through campus

Eastern Washington University is warning students and staff of “date rape drugs” circulating around campus, the school said in an email late Monday.

Two students reported to police they were given drinks believed to be laced with drugs at sorority and fraternity parties over the weekend, according to the email.

Both students had symptoms that were “consistent with unknowingly ingesting altered substances like roofies or other controlled drugs,” the email said. Date-rape drugs, or “roofies,” are used by suspects to make victims feel sleepy, sick, detached or even have no memory of the night.

The incidents are being investigated by Eastern Washington University police.

“We encourage everyone to remain vigilant, look out for one another, and report any suspicious activity to campus authorities. Your safety is our top priority,” the email said.

The school encourages people attending parties to never set their drink down or let it out of sight, not to accept a drink from anyone unless the person watches the bartender or host pour it, to avoid punch bowls and to look out for one another .

If someone ingests a date rape drug, they are encouraged to go to the emergency room and request a urine test, the email said.