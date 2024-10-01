Family escapes house fire in Spokane Valley

Three family members escaped a house fire early Thursday in Spokane Valley by crawling through their basement window, the Spokane Valley Fire Department said in a news release.

The department said they responded to the area of 6700 E. 10th Ave. around 2 a.m. to reports of people trapped in a basement during a fire, the release said. Firefighters were able to search the home while the family escaped through the window, and the fire was extinguished within six minutes.

The fire started in the home’s kitchen, the release said, and investigators are focusing on an electric scooter and its charger as the source.

The family was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center for evaluation.