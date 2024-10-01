John Amos, ‘Good Times’ and ‘Coming To America’ actor, dies at 84

By David Matthews New York Daily News

Actor John Amos, known for “Good Times” and “Coming To America,” has died. He was 84 years old.

He died Aug. 21 in Los Angeles from natural causes, a spokesperson told Variety.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” son Kelly Christopher Amos said in a statement. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor. My father loved working as an actor throughout his entire life…. most recently in ‘Suits LA’ playing himself and our documentary about his life journey as an actor, ‘America’s Dad.’ He was my dad, my best friend, and my hero. Thank you for your prayers and support at this time.”

Amos, who notably appeared in “Roots,” The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Die Hard 2,” “Uncut Gems” and more than 100 movies and TV shows, recently became the subject of elder abuse allegations “perpetrated by a trusted caregiver,” which he denied multiple times, including earlier this year.