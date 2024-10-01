VP candidates asked about convictions of Oxford school shooter’s parents during debate

By Craig Mauger Detroit News

DETROIT – Two candidates who hope to be the country’s next vice president fielded a question during Tuesday night’s debate that referenced the criminal convictions of James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the Oxford High School shooter.

Earlier this year, separate juries in Oakland County found the Crumbleys guilty of involuntary manslaughter after their son gunned down four classmates at Oxford High School in November 2021. Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews sentenced them, in April, to 10 to 15 years in prison, saying they missed repeated opportunities to stop the tragedy.

Debate moderator and CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell noted Tuesday that for the first time, the “parents of a school shooter were convicted of involuntary manslaughter” earlier this year.

“Do you think holding parents responsible could curb mass shootings?” O’Donnell asked Republican vice -presidential nominee JD Vance.

Vance, a U.S. senator from Ohio and Republican Donald Trump’s running mate, responded by saying he didn’t know the full details “on that particular case.”

“I certainly trust local law enforcement and local authorities to make those decisions,” Vance said. “I think in some cases, the answer is going to be yes, and in some cases, the answer is going to be no. And the details really matter here.”

It would be a different if a child stole a gun from their parents than if the parents handed over a gun “knowing that their kid is potentially dangerous.”

Earlier this month, Georgia prosecutors leveled manslaughter charges against the father of a 14-year-old boy accused of killing two students and two teachers in a mass shooting at Apalachee High School on Sept. 4.

Vance, who is visiting Michigan on Wednesday for two campaign stops, said the country has to do better on the “terrible epidemic of gun violence.” He criticized the use of illegal guns and said he thinks “we have to increase security in our schools.”

“We have to make the doors lock better,” Vance said. “We have to make the doors stronger. We’ve got to make the windows stronger. And of course, we’ve got to increase school resource officers.

“Because the idea that we can magically wave a wand and take guns out of the hands of bad guys, it just doesn’t fit with recent experience.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, said there are “reasonable things we can do to make a difference” and it doesn’t make sense to have “some of these weapons out there.”

“Do you want your schools hardened to look like a fort?” Walz then asked.

Harris has supported banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, requiring universal background checks for firearm purchases, and instituting red flag laws to keep guns out of the hands of people deemed a threat to themselves or others.

Walz didn’t specifically address the convictions of the Crumbleys on Tuesday. However, during a visit to Grand Rapids on Sept. 12, Walz mentioned the shooting at Oxford High School. At that campaign event, Walz described himself as a veteran and a hunter.

“I know guns, you know guns,” he told the crowd in the Grand Rapids Public Museum. “Kamala Harris is a gun owner, by the way, which you found out. I’m not going to take any crap (from Republicans) about the Second Amendment. We support the Second Amendment.”

“But our first responsibility,” Walz said, raising his right hand and point finger, “is keeping our children safe. And you can have both.”