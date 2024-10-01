Washington, Oregon transportation commissions OK four tolling scenarios for Interstate 5 Bridge replacement

By Dylan Jefferies The Columbian

While officials are still figuring out how much drivers will pay to cross the proposed Interstate 5 Bridge replacement, they are considering a range from $1.55 to $4.70 for a one-way trip.

During a Tuesday joint meeting of the Washington State Transportation Commission and the Oregon Transportation Commission, officials discussed potential toll rates and policies for further analysis.

The two commissions approved four separate tolling scenarios that will be further studied by the Bi-State Tolling Subcommittee, which consists of two members from the Oregon and Washington transportation commissions. It advises the full transportation commissions, which will ultimately set the toll rates and policies in late 2025, about the time construction on the new I-5 Bridge is expected to start.

Both Oregon and Washington have authorized tolling. Under the replacement program’s current financial plan, tolling is expected to contribute $1.24 billion out of an estimated $5 billion to $7.5 billion cost.

The total cost will vary depending on which bridge design the program chooses, according to Frank Green, assistant program administrator.

Four tolling scenarios

The four tolling scenarios all include a form of toll escalation, meaning toll rates will increase each year. Also included in all scenarios are weekend rates and a low-income tolling program that would cut tolls in half for eligible travelers.

The first scenario sets one-way tolls between $1.55 and $3.65. The second and third scenarios sets one-way toll rates between $1.55 and $3.90. The fourth scenario sets one-way toll rates between $2 and $4.70. Rates vary pre- and post-completion.

The first three scenarios are targeted to reach $1.24 billion in toll funding. The fourth scenario aims a little higher at $1.6 billion.

The first scenario sees tractor trailers paying four times as much as smaller vehicles. The second and third scenarios see higher tolling rates for smaller vehicles and reduced tolls for tractor trailers. All three would raise rates 2.15 percent per year.

Meanwhile, the fourth scenario would raise tolls 3 percent every two years. That’s because this scenario includes the highest toll rates. To offset that cost, it includes a lower escalation rate. Additionally, this scenario would see the low-income tolling program implemented as soon as possible. In the first and second scenarios, a low-income tolling program wouldn’t be implemented until the new bridge opens.

“There are differences and there are trade-offs to be made,” said Brent Baker of the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program. “Are we going to ease people into it with lower tolls during the pre-completion period and then step them up? Or do we take the Band-Aid off at once and put on higher tolls, recognizing that may allow us a little bit more financial capability in terms of whole funding contribution to get us a little closer to our targets?”

What’s next?

Now that the full transportation commissions have approved the four tolling scenarios, the Bi-State Tolling Subcommittee will conduct further research and analysis on those options. That analysis is expected to be completed around March.

The committee will then bring final tolling scenarios to the full commissions for approval in the summer. The approved scenarios will be subject to public input. A final tolling scenario will be adopted later that summer.

Construction of the new bridge is scheduled to begin by early 2026 and tolling on the existing bridge is expected to begin in spring 2026.

“You have a lot of work ahead of you to convince us what is going to be the best scenario,” Oregon Transportation Commission Chair Julie Brown said, addressing the Bi-State Tolling Subcommittee. “There isn’t an easy solution to this. I want the public to know that we really are being considerate in our thought process.”

Public input

The Interstate Bridge Replacement Program is seeking public input.

A 60-day public comment period began following the release of the draft supplemental environmental impact statement last month. Responses will help inform technical analysis and design options and will refine the preferred alternative, according to program officials. The public comment period ends Nov. 18.

The full document is posted on the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program’s website, including a 60-page executive summary available in multiple languages. The website also includes tools and videos to help people understand the document and how to comment on it.

“This is the most important time for community members to use their voice and make their opinions heard,” program administrator Greg Johnson said.