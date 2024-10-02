Prep roundup: Quinn Mueller hat tricks helps Ridgeline girls soccer top University; GSL 4A/3A cross country recaps

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

Gonzaga Prep 4, Mt. Spokane 3 (SO): Pearl Garabedian tied it late in regulation and the Bullpups (7-2-1, 4-0) edged the Wildcats (7-1, 3-1) in a shootout in a GSL 4A/3A game at Union Stadium. Grace Hughes scored twice in regulation for Mt. Spokane.

Ridgeline 5, University 1: Quinn Mueller scored a hat trick and the visiting Falcons (4-4-2, 3-1) topped the Titans (5-4-1, 1-3). Natalie Thompson added a goal and two assists for Ridgeline.

Ferris 2, Central Valley 1: The visiting Saxons (5-5, 2-2) edged the Bears (0-7-1, 0-4). Details were unavailable.

Volleyball

Ridgeline 3, Pullman 0: Rahni Greene had 11 kills, Araleigh Arnold added 21 assists with four aces and the host Falcons (7-0) swept the Greyhounds (4-5) 25-10, 25-13, 25-12 in a nonleague match. Ridgeline is ranked No. 2 in the state’s 3A RPI this week.

Medical Lake 3, Chewelah 0: Trinity Auckerman had eight aces and 22 digs and the Cardinals (4-4) beat the visiting Cougars (0-7) 25-17, 25-11, 25-20 in a nonleague match.

Cross country

GSL 4A/3A at Cheney: Cameron Frenk (Cheney) won the boys race in 16 minutes, 26.79 seconds, outlasting Shadle Park’s Becks Bird (16:30.3) and Cheney’s Samuel Hilton (16:47.72) at Cheney High School. University’s Kyla Roberts won the girls race at 19:32.82, ahead of teammate Mariah Denney (20:22.35) and Cheney’s Abigal Scharosch (20:42.53).

GSL 4A/3A at Mt. Spokane: Mt. Spokane’s Jade Brownell (15:41.8) and Parker Westermann (15:54.32) finished 1-2 in the boys race, with Mead’s Jonah Wiser in third (16:15.1) at Mountainside Middle School. Mt. Spokane’s Jane Wycoff won the girls race at 19:19.6, ahead of Mead’s Addy Chaffins (19:42.64) and Ava Philips (19:45.25).

GSL 4A/3A at Ridgeline: Brody Graham (Lewis and Clark) won the boys race in 16:30.5, with Gonzaga Prep’s Zach Frazier second (16:39) and LC’s Harper Churape third (16:46.8). G-Prep’s Erin McMahon (19:40) took the girls race ahead of teammates Claire Gee (19:53.1) and Bella Buckner (19:57.7).