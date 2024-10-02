Tim Walz to visit Seattle area

By Claire Withycombe Seattle Times

OLYMPIA – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, will be in Washington state next week.

Walz will attend a private fundraiser in Hunts Point at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and no public events are planned, according to the state Democratic Party.

His visit to Washington is happening with less than a month to go before Election Day and on the heels of his first and only televised debate Tuesday night with former President Donald Trump’s running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance, a Republican from Ohio.

Walz is embarking on a weeklong travel and media blitz, including rallies, fundraisers and two national TV interviews, that begins in battleground Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

“With ballots already being cast in some states, it is more important than ever that we explain our vision for an opportunity economy that doesn’t just help families get by, but helps them get ahead,” the state Democratic Party said in a Wednesday statement. “We look forward to helping Governor Walz make that case in the closing weeks of this election.”

Walz was selected as Harris’ VP pick in early August, just a couple of weeks after President Joe Biden decided not to run for re-election.

Harris visited Seattle in early June, when she was still campaigning on the Biden-Harris ticket. She delivered two speeches to supporters – one at a home in West Seattle and the second at the Westin hotel downtown – pushing what she described then as an “extreme” contrast between Biden and Trump when it comes to issues like health care.