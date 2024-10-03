Ask the doctors: Hydration boosters not necessary with balanced diet

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: Ads for hydration boosters claim to make one glass of water equal to three glasses of water. These products seem to be primarily water, sugar and salt. I have water, sugar and salt in my diet every day. Does that have the same benefit of the combined solution in the so-called booster?

Dear Reader: You are asking about a vast array of products that, as you point out, promise to maximize the body’s ability to absorb water. Also known as hydration multipliers, they are offered as powders, liquids, tablets, syrups and gels. Unlike sports drinks, which come premixed, hydration multipliers are meant to be added to plain water. Last year, global spending on these products topped $1.7 billion, making the additives big business.

Hydration multipliers typically contain four main ingredients: electrolytes, carbohydrates, vitamins and amino acids. These have important roles in maintaining optimal fluid balance, providing energy and aiding in fluid absorption. The most frequently added electrolytes are sodium, potassium and chloride, each of which is lost when we sweat. Carbohydrates, to be used as fuel, typically take the form of sugars such as glucose, fructose or sucrose. Amino acids are included because they help move water from the small intestine and into systemic circulation for distribution to the tissues. When it comes to vitamins, B and C are common add-ons. The advertising on hydration multipliers claims that the products provide these components in ratios that amplify hydration.

There is no question that drinking enough water is key to optimal health. After all, the human body is about 60% water. We rely on proper – and precise – fluid balance in our tissues for digestion, muscle repair, joint health, blood sugar control, heart and brain health, hormone production, organ function, energy, elimination, blood pressure regulation and mental focus.

Many Americans fail to drink enough water each day. This is particularly true for younger people, who drink a lot of sugary sodas, and older adults, who gradually lose the thirst cues that remind them to drink. We do lose electrolytes in sweat, and also excrete them in urine. That said, drinking plain water is still adequate for most of us. If the taste is too boring, many people find that adding a squeeze of citrus, a slice of cucumber or some other natural flavor can help the water go down more smoothly. Unsweetened fizzy water, which also comes with natural flavorings, is another option.

You are correct that when it comes to the electrolytes, amino acids, vitamins and carbohydrates that are contained in hydration multipliers, a balanced diet will provide you with all that you need. Your body will take care of using them in the proper ratios and proportions. That means eating leafy greens, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, fruit, dairy products, certain fish and seafood, healthful fats and lean meats. Unless you’re an elite athlete, you can save the hydration multipliers for those times that you are engaged in prolonged or intense exercise that is making you sweat profusely.

