Federal investigation into Lummi Nation overdose deaths yields wave of arrests across U.S.

By Scot Heisel Bellingham Herald

BELLINGHAM – Federal authorities on Thursday announced 17 arrests made Wednesday in Western Washington and other states are related to a multistate drug trafficking conspiracy that was distributing fentanyl to members of the Lummi Nation.

Four tribal members died of fentanyl overdose within a period of just four days last September, prompting the Lummi Indian Business Council to declare a state of emergency in response to the escalating fentanyl crisis.

Tribal and federal investigators examined the phone of one of the overdose victims and found connections to the Jackson Drug Trafficking Organization, according to a news release from Tessa Gorman, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Washington.

“DEA, the Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Bureau of Indian Affairs have continued to work closely with the Lummi Nation Police to identify additional members of this drug trafficking organization with the goal of stopping the flow of fentanyl into Indian Country and elsewhere,” the release states.

According to the news release, the drug ring was led by Marquis Jackson, 31, who splits time between Atlanta and the Renton, Washington, home of his parents, defendants Mandel Jackson, 50, and Matelita (Marty) Jackson, 49. Also linked to the Renton family home were defendants Markell Jackson, 21, and Miracle Patu-Jackson, 22.

Members of the Jackson family are indicted for various conspiracy counts including drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracies.

Records filed in the case link some of the Jacksons to a Seattle area street gang.

Markell Jackson is a fugitive still being sought by law enforcement.

Matelita (Marty) Jackson, Miracle Patu-Jackson and Adean Batinga were released on bond.

The other defendants indicted for drug trafficking include the following:

Edgar Valdez, 26, of Phoenix

Keondre Jackson, 29, Wichita, Kansas

Michael Young Jr., 43, Tacoma

Sir-Terrique Devon Milam, 20, Federal Way, Washington

Tyrell Lewis, 32, Federal Way – a fugitive

Robert Johnson, 20, Renton, Washington

Diyana Abraha, 22, Seattle – a fugitive

Adean Batinga, 20, Burien, Washington

Tianna Karastan, 21, Seattle – a fugitive

Diallo Redd, 34, Tacoma, arrested in Montana on a Montana indictment.

Two additional defendants were arrested in the Seattle area in connection with the serving of the Wednesday search warrants:

Chad Conti, 47, Covington, Washington

Phillip Lamont Alexander, 48, Des Moines, Washington

In Whatcom County, teams led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) arrested four people on criminal complaints for fentanyl distribution. According to the complaints, the Whatcom drug traffickers were linked by phone communication and surveillance to the Jackson drug trafficking organization.

Those arrested on complaints this week include the following:

Robert Bellair, 41, Ferndale, Washington

Thomas J. Morris, 42, Bellingham

Patrick James, 40, Bellingham

Ronald Finkbonner, 50, Bellingham

All four are charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Over the course of the two-year investigation, law enforcement seized more than 846,000 fentanyl pills, nearly 7 kilograms of fentanyl powder, 7 kilograms of cocaine and 29 firearms. They also seized more than $116,000 in cash.

“The Drug Enforcement Administration’s top priority is to combat fentanyl traffickers responsible for deaths and misery in our communities,” said David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division. “This case highlights the lengths to which DEA and our partners will go to ensure people trafficking fentanyl are held accountable for the suffering they cause.”

The case is being investigated by the FBI, (Seattle, Phoenix, Atlanta, Kansas City, Missouri, Dallas, Las Vegas, Montana), DEA (Seattle, Kansas City, Wichita, Montana), the Seattle Police Department, King County Sheriff’s Office, Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force, the Lummi Police Department, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Homeland Security Investigations, and United States Border Patrol Blaine Sector Targeting and Intelligence Division.