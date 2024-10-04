50 years ago in Expo history: Prost! West German National Day at the fair celebrated the nation’s close bond with America

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

It was West German National Day at Expo ’74, and it was a “foot-stomping, hand-clapping, howling success,” the Chronicle wrote.

A German band played oompah and polka music, Bavarian folk dancers went through their paces, and the haunting sound of the 10-foot-long alpenhorn rang out through the fairgrounds.

The German ambassador to the U.S. delivered remarks, in which he emphasized the deep cultural ties between the two nations.

In other Expo news, a consensus was emerging that the sound system in the new Opera House was not exactly ideal. Several performers had complained about the stage monitor system, among other issues. The sound system operator blamed the sound design and equipment, and the sound designer blamed the operators. Both agreed that the problems were repairable.

From 100 years ago: Ted Semon, 18, set a dubious record in a Spokane courtroom. He became the youngest person sentenced in Spokane’s federal court for selling narcotics.

He was convicted of selling morphine to an undercover officer, and was suspected of being part of “an extensive system of dope distribution.”

Also on this day

1965: Pope Paul VI becomes the first Catholic pope to leave Italy since 1809, and the first to visit the Western Hemisphere, spending 14 hours in New York City to address the United Nations, visit the world’s fair and St. Patrick’s Cathedral, meet with U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson and celebrate Mass at Yankee Stadium.