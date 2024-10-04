Driver suspected of drunkenly hitting bicyclist in Spokane Valley and fleeing

Police arrested a suspected drunken driver for hitting a bicyclist and fleeing the scene Thursday, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded Thursday to the area of North Sullivan Road and East Mission Avenue to reports of a bicyclist lying in the roadway and bleeding. He was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Through witness statements and surveillance footage, deputies determined the bicyclist was attempting to legally cross the roadway when he was hit by a white pickup truck.

Deputies later pulled over 44-year-old Lisa Winnop’s white Ford F-150, which matched witnesses’ descriptions from the crash, during a traffic stop. The deputies concluded she was impaired and smelled of alcohol, the release said.

She was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of a felony hit-and-run DUI, the release said.