Four people were injured and taken to the hospital Friday in a crash south of Spokane Valley.

According to a social media post from the firefighter union in Spokane County Fire District 8, first responders and a helicopter arrived around 11:20 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 27 and South Darknell Road.

Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle, the post said. Three people were in critical condition. One person sustained moderate injuries.