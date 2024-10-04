Idaho senator tells Native American candidate to ‘go back’ where she came from at forum

By Laura Guido Idaho Press

A candidate forum in North Idaho took a tense turn Monday night, which reportedly led to a state senator telling a Native American candidate to “go back where you came from.”

District 6 candidates for the House and Senate met Monday at the forum, which was held by Democratic and Republican precinct committeemen from Kendrick, a small town in Latah County. The Idaho Press was not in attendance.

Trish Carter-Goodheart, a Democratic House candidate for Seat A in the district, said in a news release that after a question was asked about discrimination and whether it exists in Idaho, she said that, “just because someone hasn’t personally experienced discrimination, doesn’t mean it’s not happening. Racism and discrimination are real issues here in Idaho, as anyone familiar with our state’s history knows.”

Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Viola, reportedly responded to Carter-Goodheart, “I’m so sick and tired of this liberal … Why don’t you go back to where you came from?”

Foreman then left the forum early. The senator did not respond to a call requesting comment.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Foreman said the incident was a “quintessential display of race-baiting.”

“Well, here is a news flash for the lefties out there. There is no systemic racism in America or Idaho,” Foreman wrote in the post. “Idaho is a great state – the best in the Union! And furthermore, it is immoral and against the law of God to kill unborn babies in the womb. You do not have any right to murder the unborn. There is no such thing as your self-proclaimed “Women’s Reproductive Rights.” There is no such body of rights in the state or federal constitutions. And we don’t do designer rights in Idaho.”

Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, was also in attendance and remembered the incident similarly to how Carter-Goodheart described it in her news release. Carter-Goodheart is challenging McCann in the election.

“Her statement is accurate,” McCann told the Idaho Press. “… (Carter-Goodheart) leaned over to me and said, ‘Where am I supposed to go?’ ”

Carter-Goodheart is a Lapwai native and member of the Nez Perce Tribe, which historically occupied large areas of Idaho, Washington and Oregon.

“I stayed,” the Democrat wrote in her news release. “I stayed because I wanted to show our community that I can, and will, handle difficult, unpleasant situations. After the forum, several members of the crowd came up to me and offered their support, apologizing for Sen. Foreman’s behavior. But it’s not the people in the crowd who need to apologize.”

Dan Schoenberg, a precinct committeeman from Latah County, said he couldn’t hear exactly what either Foreman or Carter-Goodheart said.

“I would say the altercation was mutual,” Schoenberg said. “… I would generally say there was equal measure of passion on both sides.”

Julia Parker, who is opposing Foreman in the November general election, said the tension began at the opening statements when she said she didn’t feel the current legislators were representing the districts well.

“Mr. Foreman seemed agitated from the start,” Parker said.

It was about an hour into the forum that the question about discrimination came.

District 6 Rep. Brandon Mitchell answered, but it’s not clear how he answered. Parker said he responded, in essence, no, there is no discrimination. McCann recalled her seatmate said something more like, yes, but not as much as some people say.

Mitchell did not respond to a request for an interview.

Foreman reportedly cited his response to a resolution passed this session by the Senate denouncing racism. Foreman supported the resolution, but said during debate, “I just felt compelled to stress that point that we as a state have nothing to apologize for to anyone,” the Idaho Press previously reported.

Carter-Goodheart answered after Foreman, and spoke about being the only candidate who was a person of color at the forum. After her response, Parker and McCann and Carter-Goodheart said that Foreman stood up and yelled.

“He started yelling at her … I stood up and faced Dan and tried to defuse what was going on,” Parker said.

There was a short discussion after Foreman left, and then candidates moved on to closing statements, those who were present said.

Schoenberg said other topics covered at the forum included the statewide ballot measures, funding of education and school choice, and climate change.

“It’d be nice in a forum, if when candidates get into a difference of position, they take the time to listen to each other, because they counsel us to do the same,” Schoenberg said. “I say that about all candidates.”

Carter-Goodheart thanked McCann, Parker, and House seat B Democratic candidate Kathy Dawes for supporting her at the event.

“What happened tonight was a reminder of why this election matters,” Carter-Goodheart wrote in the release. “I am a proud member of the Nez Perce tribe, fighting to represent the land my family has lived on for generations.”

Foreman’s statement on his Facebook page does not mention what exactly happened at the forum, but argues that “the left has no viable platform on which to campaign,” and reiterates his position against abortion, transgender health care for minors, and that “homosexual behavior is an abomination in the eyes of God.”

“They resort to race-baiting and class warfare to make their would-be constituents feel as though they have been victimized,” Foreman wrote. “Well, Idaho isn’t buying into their agenda. My position on the issues is crystal clear. I have, and will continue to tell, the people of my district exactly where I stand on the issues of the day. I am a Christian, Conservative, Republican.”

The League of Women Voters held a candidate forum in the district Wednesday night, but Foreman and Carter-Goodheart did not attend, McCann said.

There are more planned for later this month, including the Moscow Chamber of Commerce forum slated for Oct. 23.