Is a wildfire forcing you to evacuate? Take this simple step involving your possessions

By Nick Rosenberger Idaho Statesman

A wildfire is approaching your house. Authorities are directing you and your neighbors to prepare. Any minute, you may get a message like this one the Boise Fire Department sent to some Harris Ranch-area residents on Friday as the Valley Fire drew near: “Pack your emergency items in your vehicle and be ready to evacuate.”

You pack your toothbrush and supplies, and if time still allows, you hose down your house. But there’s one more thing you should do — ideally, before any fire threatens: Take pictures of your rooms.

The photos can be invaluable for the insurance process if the fire reaches your home, said Erin Lent, of Boise, who has worked in insurance claims for 14 years. In fact, it’s better to leave your items and take overview photos of each room, she said.

“Everything is already so stressful for everyone,” Lent told the Idaho Statesman by phone. “(But) taking those photos really does help them and help with the claims process as well.”

If your home burns down, it can be hard to remember all the items that were inside, she said.

“Take photos now,” she said.

Lent said pictures don’t have to be detailed. Use them to help you later build a list of items you owned.

If your home is a total loss and you have no pictures or receipts of your items, it makes it harder for both you and the insurance company, she said.

Lent offers another tip: If your home is a loss, ask your insurance company if it can help with living expenses. The photos can help speed your receipt of that money too.

“(Losing a home to fire) is devastating, she said. “There’s no easy way around it.”