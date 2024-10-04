Spokane prosecutors decline to charge deputies in November shooting

The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office declined to filed criminal charges against two Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies who they said were justified in shooting a man who was harassing his former girlfriend, according to a news release.

The prosecutor’s office said the deputies, Anthony Gosline and Trevor Ball, were called to 6815 E. 10th Ave. in Spokane Valley in November of last year because 30-year-old Dallas Robinson was trying to break into the woman’s home with a gun. The couple had a history of domestic violence, according to prosecutors, and Robinson had a no-contact order against him.

The woman’s father told police Robinson broke down the door to the home, left, then came back with a weapon. Court records say Robinson called 911 saying he was holding the woman at gunpoint before the call disconnected.

When the deputies arrived, Gosline knocked on the door and could hear the woman inside telling Robinson to go away. When Gosline started to open the front door, Robinson raised a gun at the deputies and they fired at him, the news release said. Investigators later discovered the weapon he had was a pellet gun.

The woman was uninjured, but Robinson was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. He is facing one count of burglary and one count of violating the protection order the woman had against him.