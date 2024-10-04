Week 5 prep football roundup: JJ Leman throws 2 TDs as Mead goes 5-0; Ryker Tweedy leads Mt. Spokane to first win

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

GSL 4A/3A

Mead 49, Ferris 13: JJ Leman threw two touchdown passes and scored on a 29-yard run and the visiting Panthers (5-0) beat the Saxons (0-5).

Mead scored two defensive touchdowns and Jimmy Frahm hauled in a 44-yard TD catch from Leman as the Panthers built a 42-0 halftime lead. Landon Thomas had a passing and receiving touchdown for Mead.

Mt. Spokane 40, University 0: Ryker Tweedy threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns, Andrew Thomas had six receptions for 89 yards, and the visiting Wildcats (1-4) defeated the Titans (0-5).

Quincy Malacas returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and Tweedy threw TD passes of 20 and 25 yards in the first half. Nolan Orndorff had 38 yards on four receptions for University.

GSL 2A

Pullman 33, East Valley 6: Connor Stewart threw four touchdown passes, two to Evan Anderson, and the Greyhounds (1-4, 1-2) defeated the visiting Knights (2-3, 1-2).

Anderson had scoring catches of 15 and 10 yards. Brady Coulter brought in a 20-yard TD catch and Stewart added a 25-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring.

Clarkston 54, Deer Park 24: The visiting Bantams (3-2, 2-0) beat the Stags (3-2, 2-1). Details were unavailable.

NEA

Colville 47, Medical Lake 0: The Crimson Hawks (3-2, 2-0) defeated the visiting Cardinals (1-4, 0-1). Details were unavailable.

Nonleague

Freeman 28, Lakeside 14: Logan Schultz scored two rushing touchdowns, threw for 126 yards and two more scores, and the visiting Scotties (4-1) beat the Eagles (1-4). Franklin Johnson had an 81-yard kickoff return for Lakeside.

Riverside 34, North Central 28: The Rams (1-4) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (1-4). Details were unavailable.

NE2B

Asotin 28, Newport 14: The second-ranked visiting Panthers (5-0, 3-0) defeated the Grizzlies (3-2, 1-2). Details were unavailable.

Northwest Christian 27, Reardan 0: Hank Riddle had two rushing touchdowns, including a 66-yard score, and the visiting Crusaders (3-1, 2-1) defeated the Screaming Eagles (2-3, 0-3).

Chewelah 21, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 14: The Cougars (3-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Broncos (3-2, 1-2)

Liberty 18, Davenport 0: Coleman Tee scored two touchdowns and the Lancers (3-2, 2-0) defeated the visiting Gorillas (0-4, 0-2)

NE1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 52, Springdale 14: Carter Pitts rushed for 149 yards and one touchdown and the Warriors (4-1) defeated the visiting Chargers (0-5). Axel Peone scored one rushing touchdown for Springdale.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 70, Republic 12: The visiting Wildcats (4-1) defeated the Tigers (1-4).

Wellpinit 44, Selkirk 0: Visiting Wellpinit (4-0) beat the visiting Rangers (1-4).

Curlew 56, Columbia (Hunters) 9: The visiting Cougars (4-1, 4-0) beat the Lions (0-4, 0-3).

Inchelium 68, Cusick 4: The visiting Hornets (3-2, 3-0) defeated the Panthers (2-2, 2-1).

SE1B

Pomeroy 76, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 6: Jett Slusser had two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown and the visiting Pirates (5-0, 2-0) beat the Eagles (0-3, 0-1).

Waitsburg 15, Tekoa-Rosalia 6: The visiting Cardinals (3-2, 2-0) defeated the Timberwolves (1-2, 0-1).