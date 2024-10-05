Former NY Gov. Paterson, stepson attacked by gang of 5 on Upper East Side

By Rebecca White and Thomas Tracy New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Former New York Gov. David Paterson and his stepson were attacked on the Upper East Side by five teens the stepson had an earlier beef with, police said Saturday.

The New York City Police Department early Saturday released surveillance images of the five suspects in the hopes someone recognizes them.

Paterson, 70, and his 20-year-old stepson Anthony Sliwa – the son of Guardian Angels’ founder and failed mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa – were walking a dog along Second Avenue near East 97th Street about 8:30 p.m. Friday when the small group confronted them, police said.

The same group had argued with Paterson’s stepson when he found them trying to climb a nearby fire escape earlier in the night. An argument ensued and the teens lunged at both men, sparking a fight.

“They both suffered some injuries but were able to fight off their attackers,” Paterson spokesman Sean Darcy said in a statement. The two men were around the block from their home when the attack took place, Darcy said.

The group punched Paterson and his stepson about the head and body during the furious attack.

Paterson, who is legally blind, suffered bruises and some pain to his head, police said. Anthony Sliwa received a cut lip in the brief brawl. Both were taken to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center for treatment and observation, Darcy said.

The two were released from the hospital early Saturday morning.

“The Governor’s only request is that people refrain from attempting to use an unfortunate act of violence for their own personal or political gain,” Darcy said, adding that the governor won’t let the attack hamper his daily routine.

“Governor Paterson’s main concern today is [pitcher] Kodai Senga and the New York Mets, but we will provide any additional updates as necessary,” Darcy said, referring to Saturday afternoon’s postseason game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The attackers ran off. No arrests have been made.

Paterson was lieutenant governor under Gov. Eliot Spitzer and took over as governor in March 2008 after Spitzer resigned mid-term following a prostitution scandal.

Paterson was New York State’s first Black governor. He served the remainder of the term, until the end of 2010, but did not seek reelection. Facing low polling numbers at the time, the Obama administration reached out to Paterson and asked he not run for office.

In 2019, he married Mary Sliwa, the ex-wife of Curtis Sliwa and co-founder of the Guardian Angels. Former Mayor David Dinkins officiated the ceremony.