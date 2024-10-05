On the Air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11 a.m.: Cup Series: YellaWood 500 NBC
Baseball, MLB playoffs
1:08 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia FS1
5:03 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers FS1
Basketball, NBA preseason
7 a.m.: Denver at Boston NBATV
2 p.m.: New York at Charlotte NBATV
5 p.m.: Milwaukee at Detroit ESPN
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
Noon: New York at Las Vegas ABC
2 p.m.: Minnesota at Connecticut ESPN
Football, NFL
6:30 a.m.: N.Y. Jets vs. Minnesota in London NFL
10 a.m.: Buffalo at Houston CBS
10 a.m.: Cleveland at Washington Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Seattle CBS
5:20 p.m.: Dallas at Pittsburgh NBC
Golf
Midnight: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship ESPN2
3:30 a.m.: DP World: Alfred Dunhill Championship Golf
9:30 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour Championship Golf
12:30 p.m.: PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship Golf
Soccer, men, EPL
6 a.m.: Manchester United vs. Aston Villa USA
8:30 a.m.: Tottenham vs. Brighton USA
Soccer, women
2 p.m.: USL: Dallas at Spokane Peacock
2 p.m.: NWSL: Washington at Orlando ESPN2
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
12:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
6:15 a.m.: N.Y. Jets vs. Minnesota in London 700-AM / 105.3-FM
11 a.m.: N.Y. Giants at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Pittsburgh 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change