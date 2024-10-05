The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
47°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11 a.m.: Cup Series: YellaWood 500 NBC

Baseball, MLB playoffs

1:08 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia FS1

5:03 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers FS1

Basketball, NBA preseason

7 a.m.: Denver at Boston NBATV

2 p.m.: New York at Charlotte NBATV

5 p.m.: Milwaukee at Detroit ESPN

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

Noon: New York at Las Vegas ABC

2 p.m.: Minnesota at Connecticut ESPN

Football, NFL

6:30 a.m.: N.Y. Jets vs. Minnesota in London NFL

10 a.m.: Buffalo at Houston CBS

10 a.m.: Cleveland at Washington Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Seattle CBS

5:20 p.m.: Dallas at Pittsburgh NBC

Golf

Midnight: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship ESPN2

3:30 a.m.: DP World: Alfred Dunhill Championship Golf

9:30 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour Championship Golf

12:30 p.m.: PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship Golf

Soccer, men, EPL

6 a.m.: Manchester United vs. Aston Villa USA

8:30 a.m.: Tottenham vs. Brighton USA

Soccer, women

2 p.m.: USL: Dallas at Spokane Peacock

2 p.m.: NWSL: Washington at Orlando ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

12:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

6:15 a.m.: N.Y. Jets vs. Minnesota in London 700-AM / 105.3-FM

11 a.m.: N.Y. Giants at Seattle 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Pittsburgh 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change