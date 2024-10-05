Prep roundup: Coeur d’Alene boys sweep ‘Battle for 509’; University girls take team title

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Cross country

Battle for the 509: The seventh annual event at Spokane Polo Grounds, named after the area code for Eastern Washington, was dominated by Idaho in the boys race.

Coeur d’Alene’s Max Cervi-Skinner (14 minutes 42.50 seconds), Zack Cervi-Skinner (15:00.30) and Wyatt Carr (15:15.00) finished the 5,000-meter loop 1-2-3 to lead the Vikings to the team title.

The top GSL runner was Becks Bird of Shadle Park, who placed eighth at 15:34.40. Mead’s Jaedon Phillips was 10th at 15:48.80.

Coeur d’Alene scored 44 points, topping Kamiakin (76) and Cheney (108).

Kylah Madariaga of Wenatchee won the girls race at 17:40.80. St. George’s junior Regan Thomas was second at 18:16.90.

Kyla Roberts of University was the top GSL finisher in eighth place at 18:54.30. U-Hi (85 points) took the team title, followed by Coeur d’Alene (120) and Wenatchee (121).

Volleyball Nonleague

Riverside 3, St. George’s 0: Kaylee Winterroth had 16 kills, and the Rams (5-3) defeated the Dragons (1-8).