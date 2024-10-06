Spokane Zephyr can’t capitalize on advantages in loss to Dallas Trinity
From staff reports
Dallas Trinity’s quality trumped the Spokane Zephyr’s quantity at ONE Spokane Stadium on Sunday.
Hannah Davison and Gracie Brian helped Dallas build a two-goal advantage, and the Trinity held on for a 2-1 win in a USL Super League matchup.
Spokane (1-2-3, 6 points) enjoyed a commanding advantage in ball possession (57%) and total shots (18-8), but the Zephyr were held scoreless until Taylor Aylmer netted her second goal of the season in the 73rd minute to halve her team’s deficit.
The Zephyr’s Marley Canales served a corner kick to the far side of the 18-yard box, where McKenzie Weinert collected the ball and attempted a shot that was blocked at the goal line by Amber Brooks for the Trinity (2-1-2, 8). Aylmer was positioned in front of the goal to boot the rebound into the net, however.
Spokane pressed the action and was rewarded with 10 corner kicks in all – comparatively, Dallas had two – but the Zephyr repeatedly failed to find a finishing strike around the goal.
Davison’s header off Chioma Ubogagu’s cross in the 30th minute opened the scoring for Dallas.
Jenny-Julia Daniellson sent a pass across the face of the goal to a charging Brian, who put a head on it to beat Spokane keeper Izzy Nino for a 2-0 lead.
The defeat dropped Spokane into sixth place in the league standings, two points behind the Trinity.