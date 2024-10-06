The Impact of Presidential Debates: A Personal Reflection

As I analyze the recent presidential debate, a pressing question arises: do they truly influence voters? Many individuals, myself included, tend to have their minds made up before tuning in. I often watch debates to confirm my existing views rather than to be swayed.

In reflecting on the debate, I feel compelled to address Donald Trump’s disparaging comments made about Haitians in Ohio. His statement, which perpetuated the false narrative that Haitians were somehow “eating people’s pets,” was both harmful and dangerous. As a first-generation American, I found his remarks deeply offensive and damaging. They do not reflect the values of courtesy and respect I believe society should uphold; instead, they stoked the flames of hate and fostered harmful stereotypes against hard-working Haitians.

Regarding the handshake between the candidates, it’s worth noting that Kamala Harris had to make the extra effort to approach Trump’s podium in order to initiate that gesture. To me, this act symbolizes the value of acknowledging one another, something I deeply respect. In contrast, it seemed that Trump was held to a different standard, a reality often overlooked in our discussions about decorum and respect.

While I remain skeptical about the overall impact of debates on voter behavior, I believe it is crucial for our leaders to embody certain values. A true role model should exemplify integrity and respect for all individuals. As we consider the implications of this debate, it’s clear that we must hold our leaders accountable for their words and actions. We must also look past the talking points, and even the promises candidates make about how they will improve our lives and just ask ourselves, does this person treat people with respect and dignity?