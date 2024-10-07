The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Apple dips as Jefferies says hopes for AI phone are overblown

New Apple iPhone 15 models are displayed in the Apple the Grove store on the phone’s worldwide release day on September 22 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama)
By Ryan Vlastelica Bloomberg

Apple Inc. shares fell over 1% after a Jefferies analyst said investors have overly optimistic expectations for the company’s latest iPhones, the first to come with artificial-intelligence tools.

“The high expectations for iPhone 16/17 are premature,” as “a lack of material new features and limited AI coverage mean high market expectations (5%-10% unit growth) are unlikely to be met,” wrote Jefferies analyst Edison Lee, who assumed coverage of the stock with a hold rating. The firm previously had a buy rating.

Shares of Apple have rallied around 36% from their April low, with much of the gain reflecting optimism that the AI features will drive consumers to upgrade their phones, re-accelerating revenue growth. But the early signs indicate demand have been mixed.

Lee said he recognizes the long-term potential in AI, seeing Apple as “the only hardware-software integrated player that can leverage proprietary data to offer low-cost, personalized AI services.” However, he said the current valuation is “rich” and that AI won’t be a driver in the near-term.

“Smartphone hardware needs rework before being capable of serious AI,” and that has a “likely timeline of 2026/27.”

Wall Street is more cautious on Apple than some other big tech companies. Just 65% of analysts recommend buying the stock, compared with ratios near or above 90% for Microsoft Corp., Nvidia Corp. and Amazon.com Inc.