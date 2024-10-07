Family Owned: The Walters bond over spooky masks, fake blood, fangs, faux chainsaws and more at Halloween Express store

Craig Walter is going into his 10th year operating the Halloween Express store, which this year is at the former Macy’s store at NorthTown Mall, shown Sept. 19. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

From pubs to plumbing, from salons to service stations, we want to hear about families who work together. Email Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com or email Lindsey Treffry at lindseyt@spokesman.com to pitch a business idea.

Mom-and-pop shops still exist. In this new series “Family Owned” we want to hear about your family-owned and operated businesses.

Online: Find them on Facebook at facebook.com/halloweenexpressspokane

Where: 4750 N. Division St., NorthTown Mall, inside the former Macy’s Store

If You Go

While many families are thinking about Easter egg hunts and planting spring flowers, the Walter family is thinking about ghosts, goblins and things that go bump in the night.

Ten years ago, Craig Walter opened Halloween Express – a seasonal store filled with everything you need for a haunting holiday. Much of the purchasing for October happens in the spring.

Walter, who has worked in The Spokesman-Review’s circulation department for 40 years, is a lifetime fan of spooky stuff.

“I grew up in the Corbin Park Neighborhood and we always had tons of trick-or-treaters,” he said. “I just loved Halloween.”

His wife, Jill, wasn’t aware of his eerie enthusiasm until after they married and returned to the neighborhood in which he grew up.

“We bought the house next to my parents,” Craig said.

That’s when Jill discovered what a big deal the holiday is in the neighborhood.

“He eased me in with Christmas,” Jill said. “Then Halloween came.”

A ghost floated from a tree in their front yard. Craig built a pillory and an electric chair.

“He started in the front yard and it spilled down the driveway and into my sweet in-laws’ yard,” she said.

Anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 trick-or-treaters visited the their home each year. In fact, kids who grew up ringing the Walter doorbell on Halloween are now returning and bringing their own children.

“I’ve always had an entrepreneurial bent,” Craig said. “I met the people at Halloween Express and ended up buying a store in Boise and having everything shipped here. We’re the only Halloween Express in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.”

The first few years were a learning curve as neither Craig nor Jill had any retail experience.

Their seasonal shop has moved to several locations and is located in the former Macy’s at NorthTown Mall.

Their kids, Jarret and Rylee, work alongside them each year. Riley handles social media, while Jarret focuses on ordering merchandise.

“In the spring, we look at the movies that are coming out,” he said.

“This year there’s a new Beetlejuice movie and a Joker movie.”

He has fond Halloween memories.

“When I got old enough, I got to run the chainsaw,” Jarret said. “I’d wear a Jason mask and chase people down the driveway and into the park!”

The four Walters aren’t the only family members working in the store. Lots of relatives pitch in each year.

“This is my dad’s sister’s first year. Her goal is to sell a sword a day,” Jarret said.

“She’s killing it!”

While costumes are still their biggest sellers, Jarret said faux guns, swords, knives and axes also tend to entice plenty of shoppers.

“So many people grab a weapon and start fighting each other,” he said.

Craig said they pride themselves on stocking high-end merchandise.

“We have more masks and decorations than any other store in Spokane,” he said.

Row upon row of scary visages line shelves. The usual masks like Frankenstein, Chucky and Freddy Krueger, are well represented, along with an assortment of evil clowns.

Displays of Ben Nye professional stage makeup sit alongside quarts of fake blood.

“Our blood is ethically sourced,” Jarret said.

The Walter family stays connected to local events like Lilac City Comicon and the Halloween Xspo.

“We help sponsor Spokane Zombie Crawl,” Jill said, of the annual pub crawl in downtown Spokane.

In addition to costumes, wigs and masks, Halloween Express sells a host of outdoor and indoor decorations.

“Tombstones, spiders and ghosts never go out of style,” Jarret said.

The newest arrival in outdoor décor is a 7-foot animated howling werewolf with digital eyes. He hovers near the electric chair Craig built 15 years ago.

Family members enjoy working together.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Rylee said

Her brother nodded.

“It’s nice to go home and talk about work and actually enjoy it.”

The busy retail season doesn’t allow Craig to make elaborate home displays like he used to, but he enjoys providing others with ghoulish goods.

“I loved decorating outside, seeing all the kids, and being part of their memories,” Craig said.

“Now, people come to the store to create their own memories.”

Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com.