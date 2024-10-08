37-year-old Deer Park man dies in truck crash

A 37-year-old Deer Park man died after driving off the road and crashing Monday afternoon on state Highway 58 in Kootenai County near the Idaho and Washington border.

The man was traveling in a red 2022 Kenworth west on the highway, approaching the border, when he drove off the road and overturned in a ditch, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

He was extricated from the truck and airlifted to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, troopers said. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead around the time of arrival to the hospital.

The highway was closed for about 5½ hours for emergency responders to process the scene.

It’s unclear why or how the driver went off the road.

ISP does not release crash victims’ names and the Kootenai County Coroner’s Office declined to release the man’s name.

ISP is investigating.