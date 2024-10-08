50 years ago in Expo history: Plans for the fair’s big finale were in the works, and 100 years ago, a slain police chief may have finally found justice

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Expo ’74 officials unveiled their plans for the fair’s finale on Nov. 3.

A torchlight parade would run from “pavilion to pavilion, ending at the Opera House where the ceremonial finale will include fountain displays, fireworks and farewell statements.”

The closing week would also include town meetings, in which Spokane residents would weigh in on the pros and cons of hosting an environmental world’s fair. Expo officials were increasingly confident that the pros would far outweigh the cons.

For one thing, September’s income had come in higher than projected, and commercial entertainment, expected to come in at a net loss and require subsidization, turned out to be a money-maker.

Spokane was also expected to net more than $1 million in sales tax revenue from the fair and its concessionaires.

From 100 years ago: One of Spokane’s biggest mysteries – who assassinated police Chief John Sullivan in 1911? – appeared to have been solved.

The gunman was Victor C. Miller, who had just met his own fate in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, when his wife shot him to death in September 1924. Miller’s wife pleaded self-defense and was acquitted.

According to both his wife and a longtime co-worker and confidant, Miller had told them he had killed a policeman in Spokane and “got away with it.” He was always “on the lookout for strangers from Spokane.” Records showed that Miller was in Spokane at the time of Sullivan’s shooting.

Spokane police declared that Miller’s guilt was established “beyond doubt.” Yet because Miller was never arrested or brought to trial, Miller’s role as assassin was never officially confirmed.

If Miller was indeed the assassin, his wife had already doled out a form of justice.