What the COOL doggos are wearing this Dog-tober

Happy October, everyone! Or how about Happy Dog-tober, which is the name of an upcoming event and costume contest. (See our list of cool local events to learn more about this and other cool pet/people activities ahead!)

October is a month that many pet owners look forward to – it’s a perfect time to find a great costume for a favorite furry friend. Just like people costumes, some enjoy picking out something special from the store while others enjoy creating something fun from scratch.

At the same time, the weather has also begun to turn, so not only do some doggos get nicely decked out for Halloween but they also get protected against the windy, chilly weather.

This also begs the question, especially from non-dog owners: do they really need to dress up?

The resounding answer is: yes, of course! It’s fun and most dogs seem to enjoy it. (Cats maybe, maybe not, but that can be a future column.) If their favorite person is excited about something, then a dog likely will get excited too.

But besides a chance to play doggie dress-up, there are functional reasons for people purchasing coats or sweaters: some dogs get cold.

True, dogs literally wear fur coats, but every dog is different.

Breeds with long, fluffy fur remain nicely insulated against the cold, and some may even prefer sitting outside in the chilly fall wind vs. roasting in the summer sunshine.

But others, especially smaller animals with less body mass, shorter hair, and advanced age can feel unpleasantly cold. They might even shiver!

So, a garment that keeps them nicely toasty is good for their physical health and their mental health as well. Clothes are also known to reduce anxiety in some dogs.

When looking for a Dog-tober costume or a sweater, keep this tips in mind:

Make sure they can breathe, so avoid costumes or apparel that constrict their neck or squeeze their chest.

Avoid costumes that restrict mobility or vision.

Use it outside. Most dogs do fine at room temperature, so wearing a sweater or a warm costume all day can cause them to get overheated. Signs of overheating can include panting and drooling. Putting the sweater on can also signal that an outdoor adventure is about to start.

Watch the temperature. Veterinary associations recommend bundling up Buster when the outside air gets around 32 F (including wind chill). Then, keep them outside for no more than 30-40 minutes at a time, which can be a nice brisk walk. Keep an eye on all dogs when the temperature drops even further, which means limiting their time outside.

Don’t force it. Though some dogs will enjoy their fall wardrobe or rocking the cutest costume you spotted at the pet store, others may not. If they regularly resist or seem unhappy, you might want to reconsider that item.

Beware of chewing hazards. Most commercial costumes are especially designed to be pet-safe, but a homemade one might include fun accents that might end up being chewed on.

As always, consult with your vet about what kind of weather protection or costume might be beneficial for your pet!

Upcoming Events:

Oct. 11, Second Friday ArtWalk, Coeur d’Alene. The monthly event organized by the Arts and Cultural Alliance invites people to visit downtown galleries, restaurants, and shops from 5-8 p.m. to enjoy art, listen to music, watch art demos, and more. October features adoptable puppies at eight locations, courtesy of Companions Animal Center . There will also be a special photo exhibit, “Canine Bridge,” at the event hub between Art Spirit Gallery and Magpie Boutique , and food from Joe Beans Barkery , a coffee shop and pet bakery.

Oct. 19, Barktoberfest, Spokane. Visit the SpokAnimal Event Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to take part in the fifth-annual celebration/fund-raiser organized by SpokAnimal and Washington Basset Rescue . There will be costume contests, vendors, raffles, photos, and more. Admission $10 per dog, free for people.

Oct. 27 Dogtober, Coeur d’Alene. CDA Cider House hosts a pet party noon-6 p.m. featuring vendors, animals up for adoption, and a dog show at 3 p.m. Prizes are available for categories like oldest dog, best bark, waggiest tale, dog most like their owner, best costume, and coolest hair. Cider and food specials will be offered.