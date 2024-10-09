Analysis: Looking at Pac-12 TV ratings on The CW and what they mean

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

No. 18 Kansas State at Colorado (7:15 p.m. on ESPN): Should be an entertaining affair, but we’d advise putting the TV on mute and listening to the radio call. Broadcast crew: Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich

No. 9 Mississippi at No. 13 LSU (4:30 p.m. on ABC): The Tigers are 12-0 under coach Brian Kelly in night games at Tiger Stadium and 16-1 overall at home during his tenure. Broadcast crew: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Oregon (4:30 p.m. on NBC): Autzen Stadium has played host to plenty of momentous games, but this is the first matchup of top-five teams in the venue’s history. Broadcast crew: Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, Kathryn Tappen and Paul Burmeister

No. 4 Penn State at USC (12:30 p.m. on CBS): Will the Nittany Lions fare better than the majority of Big Ten teams forced to cross multiple time zones? Broadcast crew: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell

No. 18 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Texas (in Dallas, 12:30 p.m. on ABC): The Red River Rivalry unfolds against the SEC backdrop for the first time. It’s tantamount to a must-win game for the one-loss Sooners but not for the undefeated Longhorns. Oklahoma has won five of the past six. Broadcast crew: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe

The Week 7 schedule is loaded with marquee games in the SEC and Big Ten, with head-to-head broadcasts at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Midway through this experimental season, the data points to a favorable outcome. TV ratings for Pac-12 football games on The CW have been impressive thus far.

At least, the ratings seem impressive given the small sample size and lack of historical context.

The five broadcasts involving Washington State and Oregon State have averaged 433,000 viewers on The CW, with two topping 500,000, according to audience data provided by the SportsMediaWatch website.

(Oregon State’s overtime victory over Colorado State last weekend drew 568,000 viewers, the highest number for any college football game on The CW this season.)

That average viewership number of 433,000:

• Is within range of the ACC’s average on The CW for the entire 2023 season (488,000 viewers) and exceeds the ACC’s average (418,000) when a single game is removed from the calculation: Florida State’s late-season victory over North Alabama, when the Seminoles were undefeated and driving for a playoff berth.

• Exceeds the average for the five ACC games shown on The CW this season (404,000).

• Exceeds the average audience for Big 12 games on FS1 (268,000) which, if nothing else, reflects the immense reach offered by over-the-air networks like The CW.

• Tops the audience for seven of the 21 games broadcast on the Big Ten Network thus far.

The numbers certainly look impressive, but context is critical.

For example, we did not account for the differences in time slots and head-to-head competition that can shape viewership.

Nor did we examine the impact of lead-in programming. On multiple occasions, Pac-12 games have followed The CW’s highly-viewed NASCAR Xfinity broadcasts.

On an absolute basis, the ratings have limited significance.

“I’m not sure I’d read too much into it,” said analyst Jon Lewis, who operates the SportsMediaWatch website.

“So many games are on TV that it kind of splits the audience. There are only so many viewers in a given day to watch college football.

“If you’re a network like The CW or truTV, you probably aren’t overly concerned about the ratings because, really, what were you airing before.”

The CW’s move into college football began last season with an agreement to air 13 ACC games. The network added a package of Pac-12 broadcasts this fall – home games for Washington State and Oregon State – and could extend the agreement for 2025.

If the experiment succeeds, The CW could seek a long-term deal with the Pac-12 once the rebuilt conference adds five schools from the Mountain West in the summer of 2026.

There’s an additional layer of significance. Quality ratings this season could spur other media companies to bid on the Pac-12 games, potentially driving up the price.

(The conference is currently on the market exploring long-term deals.)

“The CW gets the rights now and in a couple years, when the Pac-12 is more of a conference, they are maybe in position to expand their rights and be the home for the Pac-12,” Lewis said.

“This is a means of getting their foot in the door.”