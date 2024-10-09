Community Cookbook: Missing the county fair fare? Cook up your own magical menu at home

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

The Inland Empire’s fair season has closed for the year, with the Central Washington State and Lewis County, Idaho Fairs concluding the weekend before last. The Spokane County Interstate Fair finished a couple of weeks earlier.

County fairs are magical, mystical, whirling, swirling symphonies of sights, sounds, smells and tastes. All converging on and affecting our senses simultaneously, including those in the pocketbook.

It can take a little time to decompress from a county fair, especially for parents of teens and children. It can take a little while for the blurred vision and slight vertigo to clear up and for the echoes in our heads to subside. Some may even liken it to a mild form of PTSD. This description might be slightly exaggerated; county fairs are more often than not wonderful experiences that families will fondly remember.

Now that the sights, sounds and motions have eased, it might be a good time to visit some of the fantastic fair foods we may have missed. There are so many! Three of my favorites are presented today. I hope that you enjoy them, too.

Kraut Beroks

These delicious beef and cabbage hand pies originate in Eastern Europe. They go by several names, including runzas, bierocks, kraut beroks and kraut burgers. I first enjoyed Kraut Berocks when Kathy, a then-girlfriend, made them from her mom’s recipe years ago. They were very good. This recipe produces a tastier version.

2 (16-ounce) frozen bread dough loaves

1½ pound lean ground beef

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

3 tablespoons cooking oil

4 cups chopped cabbage

2 cups chopped onion

1-1¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

¾ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon ground allspice

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 large whole egg, beaten

1 tablespoon milk or water

Put the frozen bread dough in two lightly oiled bowls and cover with plastic wrap. Let the dough thaw and rise at room temperature or slightly warmer in an oven for four to six hours.

Meanwhile, brown the ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring frequently to break up the clumps. Drain and discard the fat. Transfer the meat to a medium bowl and stir in the Worcestershire sauce. Heat the oil in the same skillet over medium-high heat. Add the cabbage, onion and seasonings, through black pepper. Stir well. Cover and cook until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally.

Combine the vegetables with the beef.

When the dough is ready, divide each loaf into five equal portions. Roll a portion out on a lightly floured surface into approximately an 8-inch circle and ¼-inch thick. Use a 7-inch saucer or template and a butter knife to trim the dough into a precise circle (reuse the leftover dough). Spoon ½ cup of the filling along the center of the dough and close by rolling and pinching a seam together from end to end, squeezing the excess air out as you go. Place, seam-side up, on a lightly oiled 17-by 11-inch shallow baking pan. Repeat with the remaining ingredients to make 10 pies total, placing them on two pans in a single layer with space between each.

Let the pies rest for 10 minutes.

Make an egg wash by combining the eggs and milk or water. Brush the tops of the pies with the egg wash.

Place the pans on a rack in the middle-high position of an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake until golden brown on top, about 15 minutes.

Notes: A store-bought coleslaw mix can substitute for cabbage.

Yield: 10 pies

County Fair Lamb Burgers

One of my favorite places to enjoy a lamb burger is at Yakima’s annual county fair. Many fairgoers enthusiastically seek these burgers out every year. A local grange has served them as a fundraiser for at least as long as I’ve been around. I’ve only eaten several of the lamb burgers. They are pretty good. Here’s my somewhat embellished version of that popular fair burger.

10-12 ounces ground lamb

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛-¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 4-inch hamburger buns with sesame seeds, split and warmed

Mayonnaise

Ketchup (optional)

Mustard (optional)

1 cup caramelized chopped onion

Combine the first five ingredients (through black pepper) in a medium bowl. Shape into two (4½-inch) patties.

Cook the patties in a medium skillet over medium-high heat, turning over halfway through with a spatula for even cooking.

Lightly toast the insides of the buns, if preferred.

When the patties are done, spread mayonnaise on the insides of the buns (tops and bottoms). Place the patties on the bottom halves. Spread the optional ketchup or mustard, if used, on top of the patties. Evenly spread the onion on top. Cap the burgers with the top halves of the buns.

Notes: Sliced tomato, lettuce, dill pickle chips, and cheese are good additions to these burgers.

Yield: Two burgers

Mouse Ears

Elephant ears, a tasty treat offered at county fairs, are hugely popular. They’re made by deep-frying a dough and topping them with a generous amount of sugar and cinnamon. They are a form of the Mexican dessert called buñuelos (fried sweet puffs). Mouse ears are a less ambitious version. This recipe walks the easy path by using store-bought flour tortillas instead of homemade dough. Mouse ears are more chewy like pastry than crispy like chips. Be warned, they are addictive.

½ cup granulated sugar

4 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Cooking oil for deep frying

6 (8-inch) flour tortillas

Combine the sugar and cinnamon (include a generous amount of cayenne pepper if you dare) in a medium bowl.

Place a cooling rack on a shallow baking pan lined with paper.

Slice the tortillas into eight wedges each or 1-by-2-inch strips. Heat the oil (1 inch deep) in a deep-sided, heavy-bottomed skillet or saucepan large enough to cook four wedges at a time over a higher medium heat to 350-375 degrees (measured by a deep-fry or candy thermometer or when a wooden spoon handle bubbles vigorously when dipped into the oil).

When the oil is ready, add four wedges or a handful of strips. Cook until crisp and slightly golden, 60-90 seconds, turning over once or twice with a spider strainer or large slotted metal spoon.

Remove the pieces simultaneously and drain the oil back into the skillet or pan. Transfer to the bowl and coat one or both sides with sugar-cinnamon (a spoon or shaker may help). Tap each piece gently against the bowl to shake the excess off and place on the cooling rack in a single layer.

Repeat with the remaining pieces. Serve in bowls to catch the sugar-cinnamon that will shed, with plenty of napkins for sticky fingers.

Notes: Save leftover sugar-cinnamon for future use. Store Mouse Ears in an airtight container at room temperature for several days (they won’t last that long).

Yield: 24 wedges or numerous strips

Dick Sellers is a freelance writer. Contact him at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com