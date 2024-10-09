Justin Bieber ‘completely disgusted’ by Combs allegations

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

{p class=”krtByline”}NEW YORK – Justin Bieber is attempting to distance himself from Sean “Diddy” Combs, as his former mentor stands accused of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

{p class=”krtText”}The “Sorry” singer, 30, is struggling with the federal allegations against the 54-year-old Harlem-born mogul, multiple insiders told Us Weekly.

{p class=”krtText”}Bieber is “completely disgusted” by the situation and “has been advised to stay as far away as possible from anything and everything related to Diddy,” said one source.

{p class=”krtText”}A second insider said Bieber “is in a hard place mentally right now,” given “such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process.”

{p class=”krtText”}Bieber “wants nothing to do with this entire situation,” said a third source. “It’s in his past, and that’s where he wants to leave it.”

{p class=”krtText”}The sources’ remarks come as a sex tape featuring Combs and a younger male A-lister is reportedly up for auction. The other celebrity’s identity has not yet been confirmed, but many have speculated the famous face belongs to Bieber or Usher, another former mentee of Diddy’s.

{p class=”krtText”}Multiple clips of Combs and a teenage Bieber have resurfaced in recent months. One from 2009 shows the mega-producer alluding to a “full crazy” two days he and the then-15-year-old were about to spend together.

{p class=”krtText”}“Where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose,” said Combs, standing beside Bieber. “But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream. I have been given custody of him. He’s signed to Usher. I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album. … I don’t really have legal guardianship of (Bieber). For the next 48 hours, he’s with me. And we’re gonna go full, buck full crazy.”

{p class=”krtText”}As Bieber suggests they “go get some girls,” Diddy calls the teen “a man after my heart.”

{p class=”krtText”}Last month, federal authorities arrested Combs in his native New York. He denies the allegations against him and has filed a third appeal for bail.