50 years ago in Expo history: Fair fixtures were going on sale as its ending neared – just not the Soviet pavilion

The end of Expo ’74 was drawing near, and management was beginning a liquidation sale.

Surplus office equipment, supplies and furniture were on offer. Expo flags and other Expo-themed items were also on sale, which no doubt caught the eyes of memorabilia collectors.

Many more items were planned for disposal in a month, after the fair would close. Those items included “kiosks, turnstiles, flagpoles” and even the “big metal-and-plastic Expo butterflies which designate color zones at the fair.”

The Spokane Daily Chronicle noted drily that the really big articles – such as the entire 55,000-square-foot Soviet Pavilion – were not yet up for bid.

From 100 years ago: A large crowd on Monroe Street suddenly “turned into raving, dancing maniacs.”

Why?

Because the news had just arrived via telegraph and megaphone that the Washington Senators had defeated the New York Giants in the World Series.

The news was shouted from a window high up in the Chronicle offices to the bleachers on the street.

The Chronicle noted that the crowd had been rooting for the Washington Senators “from beginning to end.” No explanation was forthcoming as to why a Spokane crowd cared about the Washington Senators, but maybe they were simply tired of New York teams winning all the time.

