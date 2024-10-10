Analysis: Four things we learned in Seahawks’ 36-24 loss to 49ers

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Here are four instant impressions after Seattle’s 36-24 loss to San Francisco on Thursday night, the Seahawks’ third straight defeat:

Forgettable night for Smith

For the most part, Geno Smith has played terrific through the first five games.

This is a performance Smith will want to forget.

Both the interceptions Smith threw were massive. The first cost Seattle a chance at points on the opening drive; the second was a killer deep in Seattle’s end with less than 8 minutes remaining and led to the clinching score for San Francisco.

But there were other throws that just weren’t up to the standard Smith has previously shown. He missed Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a crossing route during a key third down in the first half. He was late on a throw to DK Metcalf in the closing moments of the second quarter that could have been a potential touchdown.

Smith finished 30 of 52 for 312 yards. He threw multiple interceptions for the second time this season. He got away with it against an undermanned Miami team. He didn’t against the 49ers.

Another terrible start

For the third straight week, Seattle found itself playing from behind either in the first half or opening stages of the third quarter.

The Seahawks faced a 21-7 deficit in Detroit and couldn’t rally. They fell behind 17-10 early in the third quarter last week against the Giants after New York scored on its first drive of the second half.

And when George Kittle caught a 10-yard TD pass early in the third quarter on Thursday night, the Niners had a 23-3 lead.

Turnovers have played a role, including Metcalf’s fumble in Detroit, and the two first-half turnovers against the Niners – Smith’s interception and Laviska Shenault Jr’s fumble on the kickoff return.

Constantly playing from behind is not sustainable.

Broken run defense

San Francisco was down to its third- and fourth-string running backs due to injuries and rushed for 229 yards against the Seahawks. That’s three consecutive weeks with an opponent topping 100 yards against Seattle on the ground.

Last Sunday, it was Giants rookie Tyrone Tracy doing the damage. This time, it was the San Francisco trio of Jordan Mason, Patrick Taylor Jr. and Isaac Guerendo.

Not good.

NFC West runs through San Francisco

Think about where the Seahawks would be in the division race if they win as big favorites against the Giants and were able to top the 49ers? Seattle would have a three-game lead one-third of the way through the season.

Instead, San Francisco pulled even with Seattle at 3-3 and proved the division race still goes through the 49ers for the foreseeable future even with their issues to begin the season.

The “Let’s Go Niners,” chants from the fans in red at Lumen Field in the closing minutes served as a reminder of where Seattle still needs to go.