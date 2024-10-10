Blackwater Railroad Company to bring their ‘Alaska Song’ to Spokane

From staff reports

Blackwater Railroad Company is making the trek down into the Lower 48, including Spokane.

Formed and based in Seward, Alaska, the indie folk-rock band was founded in 2012.

Since, the group has released multiple EPs and albums, including their latest, “A Lovely Place to Die,” in July.

A few fan favorite tracks include “Alaska Song,” “Leave Your Light On,” “Rock and Roll Man” and “Kids at Play.”

The group is on a tour that will take them to Seattle, San Francisco, Missoula and Spokane’s Chameleon on Wednesday.

Blackwater Railroad Company will be opened by solo sets from the lead singers of two Northwest-based folk bands – Landon Spencer of the Bed Heads and Dallas Lee of Eel Sallad.

General admission tickets ($15) for the 21-and-up event can be found at chameleonspokane.com.