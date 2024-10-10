Chase security guard helped plan a $200,000 armed heist in California, authorities say

By Ruben Vives Los Angeles Times Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – The couple arrived at the Chase Bank in Palmdale, California, as planned. It was early February and they were there to withdraw $200,000. Nearby, a private security guard stood watch, occasionally sending text messages on her cellphone.

As the couple made their way across the parking lot that day, they were approached by two armed men, who robbed them before fleeing. It seemed like a random act of violence with a big payout, but federal authorities say it was actually an inside job.

This week, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced that three Antelope Valley residents were charged in connection with the armed heist.

ATF officials identified the suspects as 24-year-old Tyjana Grayes of Palmdale, and Lancaster, California, residents Jerry “Poppa” Wimbley Jr., 21, and Roman “Siete” Isaiah Smith, 24.

According to a federal grand jury indictment, the planning for the heist may have begun sometime in January after the couple showed up at a Chase branch in Palmdale to deposit a check for $315,301. The pair sought to withdraw about $200,000 but were told to return at a later date.

Grayes, a private security guard for Chase Bank, allegedly learned of the scheduled pickup from a bank teller and passed the information along to Wimbley and Smith, the indictment said.

On Feb. 9, the two suspects allegedly drove to the bank and waited in the parking lot for the victims to pick up the money.

Federal investigators said that, while working at the bank, Grayes sent a series of text messages and phone calls about the victims to an unnamed co-conspirator, who then passed the information along to Wimbley and Smith.

As the couple left the bank with the cash, investigators alleged that Wimbley and Smith exited their vehicle with semiautomatic handguns, threatened to shoot the victims and stole the money. Officials said Wimbley then laundered the money by visiting the Commerce (California) Casino and Hotel beginning Feb. 10 through March 8, purchasing about $34,500 in gambling chips and cashing out about $168,700. On some visits, Wimbley cashed out money without purchasing any chips

.