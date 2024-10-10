Father and son duo celebrate Billy Joel and Elton John with ‘Piano Men: Generations’ at the Bing

From staff reports

Hear the music of Billy Joel and Elton John this weekend with “Piano Men: Generations.”

Father and son duo Terry and Nick Davies bring their high-energy talents Sunday to the Bing Crosby Theater, where they will take an audience on a journey through decades of music in what is meant to be an unforgettable experience, with songs like “Only the Good Die Young,” “Circle of Life,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Bennie and the Jets” and “Piano Man.”

According to the Bing’s website, “ ‘Piano Men: Generations’ is not just a concert; it’s a testament to the enduring power of music and the profound impact of two legendary entertainers.”

Catch Terry and Nick at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Bing, 901 W. Sprague Ave. Tickets begin at $35.75 plus fees.