Prep roundup: Jenna Howe scores hat trick in West Valley girls soccer win; Mt. Spokane clinches GSL slowpitch title

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

GSL 2A

West Valley 6, East Valley 2: Jenna Howe scored three goals and the Eagles (10-0-1, 7-0) beat the visiting Knights (5-5-1, 2-5). Hayden Anderson scored two goals for East Valley.

Clarkston 6, Rogers 0: Rebecca Skinner totaled two goals and two assists and the Bantams (7-4, 3-4) beat the visiting Pirates (0-9, 0-6).

Pullman 2, Deer Park 1: Sydney Johnson scored the deciding goal and the Greyhounds (8-2, 6-1) edged the visiting Stags (6-4, 3-4).

Lakeside 3, Riverside 0: Kate Luther scored twice and the Eagles (4-5-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Rams (3-5, 1-1) in an NEA game.

Freeman 7, Reardan 0: Rylee Russell scored five goals and the visiting Scotties (9-0, 6-0) beat the Screaming Eagles (2-3, 1-3) in an NE2B game.

Slowpitch softball

Mt. Spokane 20, North Central 0: Emme Bond and Addison Jay had had four hits apiece and the Wildcats (15-0, 13-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-15, 0-13). Mt. Spokane clinched the GSL title and will be the second seed in the District 6 tournament, which starts Monday.

Mead 8, Ferris 6: Stella Petrie went 2 for 3 with a home run, triple and two RBIs and the visiting Panthers (12-3, 10-3) used a six-run seventh inning to beat the Saxons (10-5, 9-4). Mead earned the top 4A seed to districts, which start Friday. Marrin Teel led Ferris with two solo home runs.

Ridgeline 7, Deer Park 3: Ada Case and Kadence Barcus knocked in two runs apiece and the visiting Falcons (13-2, 11-2) beat the Stags (6-9, 5-9). Kapri Bailey led Deer Park with a homer, three hits and two RBIs.

Lewis and Clark 16, East Valley 4: Rhiannon Kilgore went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and the Tigers (7-8, 6-7) beat the visiting Knights (4-11, 4-9) at Hart Field. Shelby Swanson led East Valley with three hits, including a home run.

Central Valley 12, Shadle Park 11: Sophia Salsbury singled in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth and the Bears (10-8, 8-5) held off the visiting Highlanders (10-5, 9-4). Ellie Taylor went 4 for 4 and Shiloh McCoy added three hits and two RBIs for CV. Laniya Mawdsley went 4 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs for Shadle.

Cheney 16, Gonzaga Prep 11: Carissa Bludah had two hits and the visiting Blackhawks (2-11, 2-13) beat the Bullpups (1-14, 1-1).

University 14, Rogers 1: Ava Thompson went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, Grace Schneider had three hits, a triple, two runs and two RBIs and the visiting Titans (13-3, 11-2) beat the Pirates (4-11, 3-10).

Volleyball

GSL 4A/3A

University 3, Ferris 0: Ashlyn Aaron had 11 kills and the Titans (2-6, 1-4) beat the visiting Saxons (4-5, 1-3).

Mt. Spokane 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Berkeley Nielson had 13 kills and the Wildcats (7-1, 5-1) beat the visiting Tigers (4-5, 3-3). Simeon Paradiso led LC with seven kills.

Central Valley 3, Cheney 1: Keilee Eskelsen had 13 kills and four blocks and the Bears (2-6, 1-3) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-8, 1-5). Annika Palueer had six aces for Cheney.

Shadle Park 3, North Central 0: The visiting Highlanders (7-5) beat the Wolfpack (3-10) in a nonleague match. Details were unavailable.

GSL 2A

Clarkston 3, Rogers 0: Reese DeGroot and Jordan Cassetto had eight kills apiece and the Bantams (5-3, 5-2) beat the visiting Pirates (1-9, 0-7).

East Valley 3, West Valley 0: Hailey Colyar had 13 kills and the Eagles (10-0, 7-0) beat the visiting Knights (2-8, 2-5).

Pullman 3, Deer Park 0: Ella Forster had 13 kills and the Greyhounds (5-5, 4-3) beat the visiting Stags (9-2, 4-2). Camryn Chapman led Deer Park with 12 kills.

NEA

Lakeside 3, Riverside 0: Bella Tobeck had eight kills and the visiting Eagles (6-1, 2-0) beat the Rams (5-5, 0-1). Kaylee Winterroth had seven kills and six blocks for Riverside.

Medical Lake 3, Colville 2: The visiting Cardinals (3-6, 1-1) beat the Crimson Hawks (5-6, 0-1). Details were unavailable.

NE2B

Freeman 3, Asotin 0: Aspyn Reed and Avery Berglund had nine kills apiece and the Scotties (9-0, 6-0) beat the visiting Panthers (1-10, 0-7).

Northwest Christian 3, Chewelah 1: The visiting Crusaders (8-2, 5-1) beat the Cougars (1-7, 1-5). Details were unavailable.

Davenport 3, Kettle Falls 0: Naomi Rainwater and Chloe Hammond had 11 kills apiece and the Gorillas (8-2, 6-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (1-7, 1-6).

NE1B

Valley Christian 3, Wellpinit 0: The Panthers (5-2, 5-2) beat visiting Wellpinit (1-6, 1-4). Details were unavailable.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 3, Springdale 0: The visiting Wildcats (9-1, 8-0) beat the Chargers (8-4, 7-3). Details were unavailable.

Oakesdale 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 0: Lyla Kjack had 10 kills and the visiting Nighthawks (11-0, 10-0) beat the Timberwolves (7-6, 5-5).

SE1B

Pomeroy 3, Colton 0: The visiting Pirates (6-4, 6-4) beat the Wildcats (4-7, 3-7). Details were unavailable.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Waitsburg 0: The visiting Eagles (4-5, 4-5) beat the Cardinals (0-11, 0-10). Details were unavailable.

Nonleague

Odessa 3, Wilson Creek 0: The Tigers (2-7) beat the visiting Devils (5-7). Details were unavailable.