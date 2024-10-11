50 years ago in Expo history: With the fair almost over, talks of a ‘downtown Riverfront Park’ commenced

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

With the Expo ’74 closing date looming, the Spokane Park Board approved landscape architect Robert P. Perron’s master plan for what was being called “Downtown Riverfront Park.”

The board appropriated $1 million for the initial phase, but most of the park’s details were still to be determined. Originally, the idea was to simply turn the site into a serene green space. But a series of public meetings made it clear that citizens wanted an “active people’s park.”

“The people want far more than just grass and trees,” the parks director said.

Architect Perron would coordinate with Expo “in the clearance of unwanted structures and other installations from the site, which will begin this winter and conclude in spring.”

In other Expo news, the souvenir stands announced a half-off sale, which surely had collectors salivating. Among the items on sale were a plastic replica of the Great Northern tower, an Expo beer stein and a set of six “gourmet” Expo forks (a bargain at 50 cents).

From 100 years ago: Thousands gathered to watch the Hillyard Parade, in “one of the largest demonstrations ever staged in the city.”

The parade started in Hillyard and ran all the way to the south end of the Monroe Street bridge. It was “a manifestation of the enthusiasm over consolidation with Spokane.”

The parade included Boy Scouts, Chamber of Commerce officials and six former Hillyard mayors.