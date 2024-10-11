Gonzaga Prep uses multifaceted offense, stiff defense to shut out Shadle Park 28-0

Gonzaga Prep running back Noah Holman breaks free from Shadle defensive back Myles Gibson (5) as he gains first-down yardage during the first half of a high school football game, Friday Oct. 11, 2024, at Gonzaga Prep. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)

Gonzaga Prep and Shadle Park came into Friday’s game with one loss between them, so there was plenty of intrigue.

But after a scoreless first quarter, the Bullpups put an end to any drama and showed they are again a force to be reckoned with.

“When we play like that,” G-Prep junior quarterback Sam Kincaid said, “we’re the best team in the GSL and in the state.”

Hard to argue.

The Bullpups scored four unanswered touchdowns between the second and third quarters, dominating the line of scrimmage on both sides, and shut out the Highlanders 28-0 to match Mead at 6-0 at the top of the Greater Spokane League standings.

G-Prep plays at Central Valley (5-1) next week, while Mead is at Cheney (1-5).

G-Prep receiver Isaiah Docken had just three catches but made them count, going for 86 yards with two TDs. Noah Holman carried 21 times for 129 yards and a score, and Kincaid completed 5 of 7 passes for 163 yards and carried 13 times for 87 yards.

The Bullpups have a lot of ways to hurt a team.

“That’s kind of who we are,” Gonzaga Prep coach Nathan Graham said. “It’s been fun this year. We do have weapons. Our O-line has been playing awesome. (Holman), running up inside, has been playing physical and he’s been great. And then that just opens up everything on the outside. Those kids are pretty good when they get the ball in their hands.”

“We just had really good connections between our quarterback and receivers,” Docken said. “We have the best chemistry in the league, I feel. I mean, no one can really stop us.”

Graham was particularly pleased with keeping a high-scoring Shadle offense off the board.

“Defense is playing great. They’ve been playing great all year,” he said. “They do a great job of adjusting. Our coaches do a great job. Our players do a great job of executing. So, it’s a team effort with those guys.”

Shadle benefited from the first break. On the first play of the second quarter, Holman burst through the line for a nice pickup, but he was stripped and Shadle recovered at its 26.

But the Highlanders were forced to punt and Holman made up for the fumble and went 28 yards to the Shadle 32. Four plays later, Jonah Keller took a counter 8 yards for a TD.

It was all G-Prep after that.

The Bullpups forced another punt and went 93 yards in nine plays, culminating with Holman’s 1-yard TD plunge with 32 seconds left in the half. G-Prep led 14-0 at halftime.

“Every time I throw that ball, every time I hand off that ball, I know that we are going to have a positive gain as long as we execute,” Kincaid said.

On the first play of the third quarter, Kincaid hit Docken on a fly pattern for 50 yards to the Shadle 15. Three plays later, the pair connected again – this time for a 17-yard touchdown pass.

“I had two bad passes in the first half, but I learned from them,” Kincaid said. “That guy Isaiah Docken, love that guy. He’s my guy. He’s my receiver. I trust that guy so much.

“My eyes get very big because I love throwing the deep ball.”

The Bullpups forced another punt in Highlanders territory, which netted just 7 yards. Two plays later, Kincaid found Docken again for a 35-yard TD.

Shadle Park put together its best drive of the night early in the fourth quarter. The Highlanders had first-and-goal at the 1 but went backward from there. The Bullpups sacked Shadle QB Kaden Hooper for a 6-yard loss on fourth down.

Hooper, who entered play as the top rusher and second in passing yards in the league, was held completed 10 of 15 passes for 60 yards and 45 yards on 15 carries.

Shadle’s Jacob Boston, second in the GSL in receiving yards, had nine catches for 64 yards.

Gonzaga Prep, ranked No. 2 in the state media poll this week, has to feel good where it sits after six weeks.

“We’ve got two big games coming up,” Docken said. “But we’ll get them.”