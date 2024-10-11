Spokane Chiefs fall in Saskatoon 2-1; Berkly Catton scores against hometown team

From staff reports

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan – Saskatoon showed why it sits atop the Eastern Conference against Spokane on home ice on Friday.

The Blades tightened their defense, holding the Chiefs to six shots on goal during the second and third periods combined, and won 2-1 in a battle between teams near the top of their respective conferences.

Spokane (6-2-0-0) opened the scoring in the second period when Seattle Kraken draft pick Berkly Catton scored a power-play goal 3 minutes , 43 seconds into the period.

Catton’s goal was assisted by Brayden Crampton.

That lead held for about 12 minutes.

Ben Saunderson scored the first of Saskatoon’s (5-1-1-0) goals at the 15:31 mark.

Saskatoon’s Tanner Molendyk broke the tie at the 10:35 mark in the third period.

The Blades’ one-goal advantage was enough as the Chiefs managed only one shot on goal during the third period.

Spokane goalie Dawson Cowan recorded 34 saves. Saskatoon’s Evan Gardner saved 20 of 21 shots.

Spokane continues its lengthy road trip through the Eastern Conference on Sunday against Regina.